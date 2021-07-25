JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $232,000 Position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFY. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGFY opened at $19.83 on Friday. Agrify Co. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a current ratio of 11.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agrify Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Agrify in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

