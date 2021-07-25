JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,781 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of NVE worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,436 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $379.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.13.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

