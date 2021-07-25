Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JBAXY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Julius Bär Gruppe presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.