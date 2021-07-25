Jupiter (JUP) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.03 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 80.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $1.84 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jupiter has traded up 103.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00038651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00115361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00132558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,095.00 or 1.00003135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.02 or 0.00845344 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars.

