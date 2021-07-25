K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives C$45.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Shares of KBL stock traded down C$0.12 on Tuesday, reaching C$43.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$462.10 million and a PE ratio of 52.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.19. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$26.25 and a 12 month high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$47.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.89 million. Analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.93%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.