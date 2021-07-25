Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Position Reduced by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KSU. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $271.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 205.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.53. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $152.18 and a 12-month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

