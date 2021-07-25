Kathryn A. Torres Sells 1,000 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $248.46 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $254.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.21.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.7% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.