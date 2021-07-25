KCL Capital L.P. Buys 22,978 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

KCL Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1,136.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the quarter. Square comprises 0.5% of KCL Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in Square were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Square by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after acquiring an additional 39,594 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 84,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 968,991 shares of company stock worth $221,297,464 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,374,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,245. The company has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.25. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SQ. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.74.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

