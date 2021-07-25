KCL Capital L.P. Has $128,000 Stock Position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU)

KCL Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in ACON S2 Acquisition by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in ACON S2 Acquisition by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $648,000.

OTCMKTS:STWOU remained flat at $$10.22 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,378. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

