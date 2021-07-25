KCL Capital L.P. Invests $486,000 in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,494 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cree by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cree by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CREE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.41. 740,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,535. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.92.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

