KCL Capital L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,587,000. Roblox comprises 1.4% of KCL Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

NYSE RBLX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.83. 3,151,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,664,315. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.56. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $36,078,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 in the last ninety days.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

