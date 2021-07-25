Keep Network Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $143.04 million and $15.54 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.42 or 0.00794876 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 559,152,182 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

