Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Kemper from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut Kemper from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.58. Kemper has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Kemper will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kemper by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,960,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,187,000 after buying an additional 102,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,225,000 after buying an additional 233,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,372,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at $55,137,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Kemper by 4.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

