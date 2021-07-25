KeyCorp Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $424.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $370.00 to $424.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.32.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $380.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $381.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total transaction of $746,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,650.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,146 shares of company stock worth $30,744,433 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.