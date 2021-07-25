KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $7.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.44. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $186.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.28. The stock has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

