KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $1,719.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001440 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00114394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00133004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,845.18 or 0.99472040 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.92 or 0.00811976 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,464,983 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

