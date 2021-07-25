Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives C$200.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$200.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$200.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.22, for a total value of C$665,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,894,343.73.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$164.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$151.19. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$124.05 and a 1 year high of C$224.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 547.84.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$73.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

