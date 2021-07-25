Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 376.30 ($4.92). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 375.20 ($4.90), with a volume of 2,890,096 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, May 21st. upgraded Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingfisher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 339.67 ($4.44).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 360.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 13.45.

In other news, insider Andrew Cosslett acquired 97,690 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

About Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

