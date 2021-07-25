Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Gap Up to $14.15

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $14.51. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 1,640 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

