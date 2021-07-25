KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4,150.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 850,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 9.3% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $41,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,926,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $968,793,000 after buying an additional 819,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,362,000 after buying an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,211,000 after buying an additional 537,220 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,480. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $62.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

