Knekted (KNT) Hits Market Cap of $123,581.84

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 90.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Knekted coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Knekted has a market capitalization of $123,581.84 and approximately $1.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Knekted has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Knekted alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.70 or 0.00825867 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted (CRYPTO:KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.