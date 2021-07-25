Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RDSMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

RDSMY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. 16,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,115. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $1.1771 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.10%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

