Kore Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,126,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $320.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.21.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

