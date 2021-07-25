Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 189.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

VOX traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.82. The company had a trading volume of 235,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,661. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $96.58 and a 12 month high of $147.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.88.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

