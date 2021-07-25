Kore Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 164.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,936 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

PFE stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $41.68. 21,609,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,889,950. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

