KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) by 139.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.21% of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBUY. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,750,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $21,971,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $901,000.

KBUY opened at $25.18 on Friday. KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23.

