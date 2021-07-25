Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend by 26.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lakeland Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

LBAI opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $813.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.01. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.