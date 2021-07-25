Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

LABP opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LABP. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

