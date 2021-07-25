Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. Analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 316,901 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 86.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 229,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 106,194 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.