LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of LCNB worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LCNB by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in LCNB by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in LCNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LCNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LCNB by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LCNB alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.99. LCNB Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $213.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.94.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. LCNB had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.03%.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB).

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.