Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Sets New 52-Week High at $206.60

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 206.60 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 204.40 ($2.67), with a volume of 155709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202.20 ($2.64).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 182.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.00.

In other news, insider Jonathan Satchell sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £3,570,000 ($4,664,227.85).

About Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.