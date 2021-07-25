Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $304.25.

LII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lennox International by 24.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 284.7% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

LII opened at $320.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.84. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $259.62 and a 12-month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

