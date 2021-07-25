Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.11 Million

Analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post sales of $80.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.92 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $81.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $330.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.48 million to $331.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $331.71 million, with estimates ranging from $328.50 million to $334.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $12.85. 1,436,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,874. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

