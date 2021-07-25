Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 7,120 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE LBRT opened at $11.23 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

