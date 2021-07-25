Lightspeed POS Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lightspeed POS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion and a PE ratio of -74.76. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 67.9% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 432,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 175,142 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after buying an additional 689,205 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 9,746.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 301,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after buying an additional 298,133 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

