Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Lowered to C$98.00 at TD Securities

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Linamar presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIMAF opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. Linamar has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $72.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

