Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stake Decreased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 67.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,215 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LNC opened at $60.28 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

