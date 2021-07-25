Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) PT Set at $2.15 by Berenberg Bank

Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) has been assigned a $2.15 target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Línea Directa Aseguradora in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Línea Directa Aseguradora stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

