Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Down 1.8%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$16.65 and last traded at C$16.85. 62,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 746,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAC. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price (up from C$28.50) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.61. The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.62.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.1403448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

