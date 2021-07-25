Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Trading 2.9% Higher

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) traded up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. 22,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,002,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,289 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,900,000 after buying an additional 2,247,723 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.