Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 150,058 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.38% of KAR Auction Services worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.56.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

