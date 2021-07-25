Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

