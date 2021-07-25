Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 2,777 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 142.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,501,714,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,894,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $150.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

