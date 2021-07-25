Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 1,097 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

