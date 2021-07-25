Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 2,833 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI opened at $91.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

