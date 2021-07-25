Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 312 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $174,503,000 after purchasing an additional 195,566 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $200.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

