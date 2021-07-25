LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.12. LSB Industries has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. Research analysts expect that LSB Industries will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LSB Industries news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,936 shares in the company, valued at $144,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth $48,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth $117,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in LSB Industries by 2,688.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LSB Industries by 115.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSB Industries (LXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.