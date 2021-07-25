Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $403.08

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $403.08 and last traded at $403.02, with a volume of 13103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $395.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.93.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,990,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after purchasing an additional 269,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

