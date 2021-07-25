Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LAZR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luminar Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.59. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $234,850,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $80,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,984,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $50,974,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 30,570.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

