Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTMNF. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lundin Gold from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of FTMNF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,066. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

